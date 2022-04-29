Highlights & scores: busy day for girls’ lacrosse, boys’ lacrosse & baseball

(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, along with baseball, made for a busy day in local sports Thursday.

It was a boys’ Frontier League lacrosse contest in Carthage as the Comets hosted the General Brown Lions.

Less than 2 minutes in, the Comets go on top when Lincoln Escudero splits the pipes. It’s 1-0 Carthage.

The Lions tie it up when Sheamus Devine goes top corner, knotting the score at 1.

Carthage regains the lead when Peyton Pierce scoops up the loose ball and dents net, making it 2-1 Carthage.

With the score 4-2 Carthage, Gabe Secreti connects -- 4-3 Carthage.

Carthage holds on to beat General Brown 10-7.

In girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted General Brown.

Ten seconds in, Watertown takes the lead when Neicia Smith buries the blast. It’s 1-0 Lady Cyclones.

Then it’s Sienna Virga on the doorstep for the tally and it’s 2-0 Watertown.

The Lady Lions get on the board when Cameryn Case splits the pipes. Now it’s 2-1 Watertown.

Then it’s Alex Macutek off the free position -- 3-1 Watertown/

The Lady Cyclones beat General Brown in a shootout 21-13.

South Jefferson hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Adams.

First half: Julia Garvin goes low for the tally and the Lady Spartans are in front 1-0.

Then it’s Macy Schultz low left for the score. South Jeff is in front 2-0.

Jordyn Badalato makes it 3-0 Lady Spartans.

South Jeff goes on to beat Carthage 20-2/

Canton hosted Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference lacrosse.

Meg Martin scores 18 seconds in. It’s 1-0 Canton.

Two minutes later, it’s Vivian Coburn with the tally, making it 2-0.

It’s Coburn again. Canton is on top 4-0.

Alex LaDue gets Saranac-Lake Placid on the scoreboard.

Martin goes low for one of her 3 goals on the day.

Lindsey Filiatrault connects as Canton wins 16-2.

Salmon River was at Canton for NAC baseball.

Lane Rayburn drives in a run to make it 7-0 Canton.

Erich Zuhlsdorf drives in 2 more with an extra base hit to right.

Jared Rollins goes shopping at the gap to cut the Canton lead to 9-3.

David Zuhlsdorf helps his own cause as Canton wins 12-5.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 10, General Brown 7

Watertown 12, Indian River 11

OFA 8, Plattsburgh 3

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 21, General Brown 13

South Jefferson 20, Carthage 2

Canton 16, Saranac-Lake Placid 2

Salmon River 25, Heuvelton 2

Plattsburgh 6, OFA 6 (OT)

High school baseball

Lyme 17, Belleville Henderson 9

South Lewis 8, Sandy Creek 4

Canton 12, Salmon River 5

Heuvelton 12, Hermon-DeKalb 4

Lisbon 15, Potsdam 12

Massena 8, Malone 6

Edwards-Knox 29, Morristown 13

Gouverneur 12, OFA 0

Tupper Lake 29, Chateaugay 0

High school softball

General Brown 16, Indian River 6

Carthage 18, Copenhagen 2

South Lewis 8, Lyme 3

Brushton-Moira 8, Colton-Pierrepont 4

Brushton-Moira 8, Colton-Pierrepont 2

St. Lawrence Central 13, Norwood-Norfolk 2

Heuvelton 13, Hermon-DeKalb 10

Madrid-Waddington 16, St. Regis Falls 1

Massena 10, Malone 9

Edwards-Knox 5, Morristown 0

Gouverneur 15, OFA 6

Chateaugay 23, Tupper Lake 12

Canton 23, Salmon River 5

College baseball

St. Lawrence 22, SUNY Canton 6

Cayuga 15, Jefferson 0

Cayuga 10, Jefferson 5

High school golf

South Jefferson 7, Indian River 0

South Jefferson 7, Alexandria 0

Boys’ high school tennis

Holland Patent 5, Lowville 0

