Jefferson County approves gas tax freeze to ease pain at the pump

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices have been getting higher, but in Jefferson County residents and visitors are about to get some relief at the pump.

You know how much more you’ve spent on gas recently.

“Usually I need a full tank of gas and it’s usually 50 bucks. Today it was a little cheaper,” said Alexandra Beck, Jefferson County resident.

But come June 1, a Jefferson County gas tax cap will debut at a gas station near you.

County lawmakers met Friday afternoon for a special meeting and passed a resolution to essentially freeze the county’s gas tax, which is 4 percent, at $3 per gallon.

That means no matter how high prices get, you won’t pay the county tax over $3 a gallon.

“We’re fiscally responsible. We want people to have their money in their own pocket,” said District 7 Legislator John Peck.

Distrct 5 Legislator Michael Montigelli says the $3 cap seemed to be the best option. He’s hoping gas stations won’t take the gas tax cap as an opportunity to increase prices and the savings actually make it to the pump.

“That’s my biggest concern. I believe it will, but it’s not up to us. We can reduce the tax but we can’t set the price of gasoline,” he said.

Jefferson County’s gas cap is on top of a state-wide gas tax holiday Governor Kathy Hochul announced as part of the state budget. It looks to save drivers 16 cents per gallon from June 1 to the end of the year.

Meanwhile, county drivers filling up at the pump Friday are thankful to get any help they can.

“So this will help. It’s kind of pennies, but those add up and you can put that money towards something else. Every little bit helps,” said Beck.

The county gas tax cap will begin June 1 and last through the end of November, giving Jefferson County residents and those who visit about 6 months to save.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.