Keep the big coat just a little longer.

Looking good through the weekend
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It’s another chilly start to the day, although it’s going to end up just a bit warmer than yesterday.

Temperature in the 20s and 30s will eventually climb into the low 50s.

The good news is the clear sunny skies we’ll have – and it won’t be as windy as yesterday.

The weekend is looking nice, though.

We keep the sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. It will be in the upper 50s Saturday and around 70 on Sunday.

There could be some rain Monday morning. Otherwise, it will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 70s/

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with highs in the low 60s.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-50s on Thursday.

