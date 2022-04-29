Legacy of man who named Calcium still blooms

What does the hamlet of Calcium have in common with baseball, refrigerators, magazines, and flowers? Emily Griffin brings us the life and legacy of a peculiar man named Madison Cooper, whose many hobbies included all those seemingly random things.

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Calcium didn’t always used to be Calcium. Until 1911, it was known as Sanford Corners, the place Madison Cooper was born and raised in 1868.

As an adult, he built his home in 1912. It’s now owned by James and Karen Powell.

“I learned that Mr. Cooper stood up a business called Cold Storage Refrigeration and he had patents in this business,” James Powell said.

Cooper was a talented engineer. His refrigerators and patents at one point became the industry standard.

With his products in hot demand, he built a factory just down the road in 1907.

But there was one problem.

“There was controversy of mail,” Powell said. “He had a business here and his mail was getting confused with another community called Sanfordville, which is in Broome County.”

Cooper started a petition to change the name to Calcium.

“Well, he had this business, and it was called Cold Storage Refrigeration, and what you use in cold storage is a chemical called calcium chloride, so he had piles of it near his factory,” Powell said. “So that’s where he came up with the name Calcium.”

He succeeded in the name change, but his cold storage refrigeration business wouldn’t last.

“Electricity was taking over refrigeration, so he went into his other big hobby, which was flower growing,” Powell said.

Cooper was also a talented writer. He started publishing “The Flower Grower,” then “Flowers and Gardens” and “Gardening Magazine.”

He became so well known in the gardening community, a new variegation of iris was named “The Madison Cooper.”

“We did discover the flower,” Powell said, “and we did grow it here in our yard.”

His interests weren’t limited to refrigeration and gardening. He also loved baseball.

“He founded the Amateur Athletic Association in Jefferson County, and he also built a ball diamond in the community,” Powell said. “Now that ball diamond doesn’t exist anymore,” Powell said. “It was torn down when Fort Drum expanded in the 1940s.”

Cooper died in 1946 at the age of 78. His baseball stadium was torn down, his factory and magazines were sold, and his company had dissolved.

But there’re signs of his legacy to this day -- always growing.

If any viewers are gardeners, you’ll know that the iris regenerates. Each year, there’re more Madison Cooper bulbs popping up in his beloved Calcium.

