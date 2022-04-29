Advertisement

Man accused in Town of Lyme killing pleads not guilty

State Police troopers transport 51-year-old Anthony Dibella to an arraignment in Watertown....
State Police troopers transport 51-year-old Anthony Dibella to an arraignment in Watertown. Dibella is charged with 2nd degree murder, accused of killing his sister at a Town of Lyme home Thursday(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening and 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 51-year-old man accused of killing his sister at a Town of Lyme home Thursday appeared for an evening arraignment at CAP court in Watertown.

Anthony Dibella has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree. Dibella was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to be in Town of Lyme court on May 9th.

Dibella was arrested after what State Police say appeared to be a domestic dispute at 6782 Failing Shores Lane on Point Peninsula. When troopers arrived at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, they said they found a 67-year-old woman outside with what appeared to be stab wounds. Life-saving measures were taken, but it was too late, police said.

Police say they believe the victim is Dibella’s sister. She’s been identified as 67-year-old Wanda Paoli.

Troopers said Dibella’s mother was inside the home and was unhurt.

A forensic team arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. and Dibella was questioned by authorities for several hours before answering to the criminal charges in court.

