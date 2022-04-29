Man allegedly murdered sister with bayonet blade, said he was ‘done with her witchcraft’

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - “I was done with her witchcraft.” That’s what 51-year-old Anthony Dibella allegedly told police after the stabbing death of his sister in the town of Lyme Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Dibella repeatedly stabbed 67-year-old Wanda Paoli in the head, neck and face with a bayonet blade and an awl.

The papers say Dibella told police he killed his sister because she was “getting in the way of me communicating to God” and that he “was done with her witchcraft.”

Dibella is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to court documents, Dibella and Paoli were living with their 89-year-old mother at 6782 Failing Shores Lane on Point Peninsula when the murder took place.

In the papers, police said Dibella called them to report he had stabbed his sister at their home.

Jefferson County dispatchers said they received a call from a man named Tony, who said “that Wanda Paoli is being killed, she is a witch, killed with a knife and awl, and is currently on the porch.”

When officials arrived, they handcuffed Dibella and found Paoli dead on a porch outside the house.

Police found their mother unhurt inside the home.

According to police, Dibella told them, “I had to do what I did to her because she was getting in the way of me communicating to God.”

Police said he continued to talk about how “people are worshipping rocks and dirt instead of God.”

The documents also have a statement from Dibella’s brother, Russell Dibella in Texas. He told police he spoke with Anthony on the phone, with his brother allegedly telling him, “I killed her,” and “I stabbed her in the head.”

Anthony Dibella is being held without bail in the county jail.

