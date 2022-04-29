Michael Paul Silver, 76, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Silver passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, January 22, 2022, after a short illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael Paul Silver, age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home. Interment will be Foxwood Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Mr. Silver passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, January 22, 2022, after a short illness.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kathleen Silver of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Janet Silver and her husband, Robert E. Bischoff, of Utica, NY; a sister, Lorraine and her husband, Morgan Marsh of Winthrop, NY; and a sister-in-law, Maureen Condlin of Massena, NY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including their children, who referred to him as the “Fun Uncle”.

Michael is predeceased by two brothers, John and Peter Silver; a sister in infancy, Carol Ann; a brother-in-law, Lorne Condlin; a sister-in-law, Sheila Welsh; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Silver. Michael was born on March 24, 1945, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Paul and Martha (Cole) Silver. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and later served in the United States Army Reserves. Michael married the former Kathleen Murnen on August 3, 1974, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Michael was a public safety officer at the State University College in Potsdam, NY where he retired as a Lieutenant in 1999.

Michael loved his family and enjoyed vacations, camping trips, hunting, playing games, and spending time with them. From the time he learned to drive, Michael enjoyed road trips which led to adventures along the way. After retirement, he spent several years transporting cars for local dealerships and driving ambulette for Frary Funeral Home. He enjoyed morning coffee and conversations at one of the local diners. Michael had a passion for cars, motorcycles, campers, and a flair for buying and selling. Throughout his life he enjoyed learning and became a self-taught mechanic, plumber, electrician, and builder.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, 610 Patterson St., Ogdensburg, NY, 13669 or the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center, 230 Caroline St., Ogdensburg, NY, 13669.

