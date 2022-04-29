Advertisement

Motorcycle registration renewals due April 30

Motorcycle owners in New York state need to renew their bikes' registrations by April 30.
Motorcycle owners in New York state need to renew their bikes' registrations by April 30.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - If you own a motorcycle, you need to reregister it by Saturday.

All New York state motorcycle registrations are for one year and they all expire April 30.

That’s according to the state DMV, which provides this link to make registering easier.

Also, the DMV reminds us, motorcycles need to be inspected every 12 months. Here’s a list of registered motorcycle inspection stations.

Registrations cannot be renewed if they’re suspended or revoked, expired for more than a year, or if the motorcycle hasn’t been inspected in the past 12 months.

If the registration is expired for more than a year, it will need to be reregistered at a DMV office or by mail.

