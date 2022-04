WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Pearl E. Flubacher, 78 will be held at 2:00 PM on May 7, 2022 at the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bud Leach, officiating. Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam

Pearl passed away January 2, 2022 at her home in Norwood, where she had been living with her son, Larry.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.