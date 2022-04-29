Rosemary Frances Dean, 97, of Lowville, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at home in under the care of her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rosemary Frances Dean, 97, of Lowville, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at home in under the care of her family.

Mrs. Dean was born at Adelia Burdick’s Nursing Home on December 27, 1924 in Lowville the daughter of the late Norie and Adeline (Martin) Hanno. She graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1941. She married Richard H. Dean on May 10, 1942 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. George Murray officiating. Rosemary worked for Lowville Basket Factory, Rossdale’s as a waitress, and a clerk at Lewis County General Hospital. She and Richard made their home on Railroad Street. He died on April 27 1980.

She is survived by her two children, William R. (Rosie) Dean of Cleveland, TN; Cheryl E. (John) Szewil of Lowville; daughters-in-law, Linda Dean of Glenfield; Terry Dean of Burgettstown, PA; twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren; her three sisters, Carolyn Lyndaker of Lowville, Catherine Csizmar of Glenfield, and Louise (Eugene) Lyndaker of Croghan, nieces and nephews.

Rosemary is predeceased by her seven children, Kathy M. Steria, Patricia M. Enslow, Gary N. Dean, Carolle L. Thayer, Judy A. Kellogg, Richard J. Dean, David M. Dean, three grandsons, Timothy J. Dean, Brenden Thayer, Christopher J. Steria, her five brothers, Clinton J., Robert N., Gerald P., Raymond J., and Russell A. Hanno, and her two sisters, Elizabeth E. Cobb and Margaret Turck.

Rosemary loved her family, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and working outdoors on her flowers.

She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where her funeral Mass will be said on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:00AM with Rev. Deepak Baru officiating. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, May 1st from 4 to 6:00PM at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

