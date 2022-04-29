Sally J. Bush, 45, of Brasher Falls

Sally J. Bush, 45, of Maple Ridge Road, lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday evening, April 25, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Sally J. Bush, 45, of Maple Ridge Road, lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday evening, April 25, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Sally was born on February 18, 1977, the daughter of Ann Jane (Baker) Bush and the late Charles Bush. She grew up in the Dekalb area and graduated from Hermon-Dekalb Central Schools.

She had previously worked as a driver for Seaway Valley Ambulance and more recently was a home health aide for MILC. She found great peace and comfort being outside with camping and fishing being some of her favorites. She also loved to be riding on the Harley with her longtime companion, Bryan.

Sally is survived by her companion, Bryan Lewis of Brasher; her children, Victoria, Mackenzie, and Kolin; her mother, Ann Bush of Norwood; her sister, Penny Layne; and brothers, Bryan and Zachariah.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

