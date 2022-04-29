Smoking link to O’burg apartment fire probed

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Was the March 8 fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg caused by someone smoking near oxygen tanks?

Investigators from the city police and fire departments want to know.

City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen Jellie announced Friday the investigation into the cause of the fire is being suspended for the time being, because investigators have not been able to speak to Jay Meashaw, the occupant of the apartment where the fire started.

“He remains hospitalized, not able to speak with investigators and that really is a key component, obviously, to closing out this investigation,” Jellie said.

Jellie said most potential causes for the fire have been ruled out, but smoking near oxygen tanks has not.

“There is some evidence, some past history of the individual unauthorized smoking in the apartment in the presence of oxygen,” Jellie said. “That is certainly something we want to continue to investigate and talk to the occupant if he regains consciousness.”

When 7 News was given access to the apartment the day after the fire, an oxygen tank was visible in one of the rooms.

Meashaw remains hospitalized, reportedly in Syracuse.

Some 75 people had to be evacuated from the high-rise. Firefighters on ladder trucks had to pull some residents through apartment windows to rescue them from the smoke and fire.

Riverview Towers, a property operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, was home to 104 residents, according to OHA Executive Director Cheryl Douglass. She said 85 of the 100 units in the building were occupied.

The most recent estimate for repairs to the high rise is $1.8 million, but Douglass said Friday that number has gone up again, although she did not have a new total.

