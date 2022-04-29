SPCA: 12-year-old Bella

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twelve-year-old Bella is living at the Jefferson County SPCA, but what she needs is a home with a couch.

Medical director Janea Bartlett says Bella’s owner surrendered her to the SPCA after she escaped her yard a couple times

She very sweet, still active, and doesn’t need to be wasting her golden years in a kennel.

The SPCA is having a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Friday, April 29) at the main shelter on Water Street in Watertown.

You can just show up or register ahead of time at jeffersoncountyspca.org. That’s also where you can check out available pets. You can also visit the SPCA’s Facebook page or call 315-782-3260.

