Advertisement

SPCA: 12-year-old Bella

SPCA: 12-year-old Bella
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twelve-year-old Bella is living at the Jefferson County SPCA, but what she needs is a home with a couch.

Medical director Janea Bartlett says Bella’s owner surrendered her to the SPCA after she escaped her yard a couple times

She very sweet, still active, and doesn’t need to be wasting her golden years in a kennel.

The SPCA is having a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Friday, April 29) at the main shelter on Water Street in Watertown.

You can just show up or register ahead of time at jeffersoncountyspca.org. That’s also where you can check out available pets. You can also visit the SPCA’s Facebook page or call 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.
Police: woman dead, brother in custody after apparent domestic incident
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Jennifer Constance
Employee claims Jefferson County DSS broke the law
State Police troopers transport 51-year-old Anthony Dibella to an arraignment in Watertown....
Man accused in Town of Lyme killing pleads not guilty
A pickup truck and police SUV collided at the intersection of Stone and South Massey streets.
Charges filed in crash involving Watertown patrol vehicle

Latest News

Gabe Secreti goes in to connect for General Brown in a boys' lacrosse contest against Carthage...
Highlights & scores: busy day for girls’ lacrosse, boys’ lacrosse & baseball
Redistricting maps
Task of drawing NY political maps falls to judge & scholar
Madison Cooper was born and raised in what's now known as Calcium. And he's the reason for the...
Legacy of man who named Calcium still blooms
Wake Up Weather
Keep the big coat just a little longer.