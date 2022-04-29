Thomas Paul George Murray, 57, of Fowler and formerly Ogdensburg

Mr. Murray passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Thomas Paul George Murray, age 57, of Fowler, NY, and formally Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral with Rev. Matthew Conger. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the service at Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Murray passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Jo-Ellen Murray of Fowler, NY; his sons, Jesse Murray and his wife, Kate, of Fowler, NY and Jared Murray and his wife, Megan, of Lisbon, NY; four grandchildren, Charlotte, Lydia, Sawyer and Camila Murray; siblings, Sheila LaMere and her husband, William, of Heuvelton, NY, Ronald Murray and his wife, Karen, of Lisbon, NY and Maryalice Keim and her husband, Loren, of Palmyra, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Thomas was born on July 19, 1964, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Floyd and Eva Madden Murray. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Thomas married Jo-Ellen Margaret Lovely on June 29, 1985, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Ted Gillett officiating. Thomas worked for ten years at United Helpers as an MCRA.

Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading magazines, and woodworking.

Donations may be made in Thomas’s memory to Volunteer Transportation Services, Inc., 24685 Route 37, Watertown, New York 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

