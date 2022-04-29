TV Dinner: Arugula Walnut Pesto

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a simple and very versatile recipe.

Chef Chris Manning shows us Arugula Walnut Pesto. It’s not only good as a pasta sauce, but he also mixes a quarter cup of it with a cup of mayonnaise and uses it as a condiment for sliders.

He also uses it to top off a grilled pork chop.

“This is great with anything,” he said. “You can go crazy.”

You can keep it in a sealed container in the fridge up to a week. Just drizzle some olive oil on top to keep it fresh.

Arugula Walnut Pesto

- 1/2 cup walnuts, toasted

- 3 cloves garlic

- 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

- 4 cups arugula, packed (5-ounce package)

- 1 cup parsley

- 1/2 cup olive oil

- Salt & pepper to taste

Pulse walnuts, garlic, and parmesan in a food processor until chopped. Add arugula a cup or two at a time and pulse after each addition. Add parsley and pulse until chopped.

Add olive oil slowly and pulse until mixture is well blended.

