Advertisement

TV Dinner: Arugula Walnut Pesto

TV Dinner: Arugula Walnut Pesto
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a simple and very versatile recipe.

Chef Chris Manning shows us Arugula Walnut Pesto. It’s not only good as a pasta sauce, but he also mixes a quarter cup of it with a cup of mayonnaise and uses it as a condiment for sliders.

He also uses it to top off a grilled pork chop.

“This is great with anything,” he said. “You can go crazy.”

You can keep it in a sealed container in the fridge up to a week. Just drizzle some olive oil on top to keep it fresh.

Arugula Walnut Pesto

- 1/2 cup walnuts, toasted

- 3 cloves garlic

- 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

- 4 cups arugula, packed (5-ounce package)

- 1 cup parsley

- 1/2 cup olive oil

- Salt & pepper to taste

Pulse walnuts, garlic, and parmesan in a food processor until chopped. Add arugula a cup or two at a time and pulse after each addition. Add parsley and pulse until chopped.

Add olive oil slowly and pulse until mixture is well blended.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.
Police: woman dead, brother in custody after apparent domestic incident
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Jennifer Constance
Employee claims Jefferson County DSS broke the law
State Police troopers transport 51-year-old Anthony Dibella to an arraignment in Watertown....
Man accused in Town of Lyme killing pleads not guilty
A pickup truck and police SUV collided at the intersection of Stone and South Massey streets.
Charges filed in crash involving Watertown patrol vehicle

Latest News

Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
TV Dinner: Arugula Walnut Pesto
TV Dinner: Arugula Walnut Pesto
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Laney Tiernan
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Laney Tiernan