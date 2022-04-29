Advertisement

UK lawmaker suspended over porn-watching claim

Parliament
Parliament is where a lawmaker was allegedly caught watching porn.(Rennett Stowe / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservative Party has been suspended after colleagues alleged he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.

Party officials said Friday that Neil Parish was suspended from the Conservative group in Parliament while the House of Commons Standards Committee investigates.

He will remain a lawmaker but sit as an independent.

The allegations against him are the latest claims of sexual misconduct in British politics.

Earlier this week, female lawmakers reacted with outrage after a newspaper quoted an unnamed Conservative legislator who accused Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.
Police: woman dead, brother in custody after apparent domestic incident
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Jennifer Constance
Employee claims Jefferson County DSS broke the law
State Police troopers transport 51-year-old Anthony Dibella to an arraignment in Watertown....
Man accused in Town of Lyme killing pleads not guilty
A pickup truck and police SUV collided at the intersection of Stone and South Massey streets.
Charges filed in crash involving Watertown patrol vehicle

Latest News

The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman....
US Army ‘returns’ cake to Italian woman for 90th birthday
The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman....
US Army 'returns' stolen cake to Italian woman 77 years later
Excluding the especially volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 5.2%...
Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, most since 1982
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine