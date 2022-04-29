Watertown observes Arbor Day with tree planting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday is the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, a day set aside to recognize the importance of trees.

In Watertown, city officials gathered outside of Flower Memorial Library to plant an autumn gold, or Ginkgo biloba tree.

The tree commemorates the 25th consecutive year Watertown has observed Arbor Day. It also recognizes Glen Roberts for his 25 years of service to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s forestry program.

“Without folks like Glen, our programming doesn’t continue as it is and it doesn’t build to what it is currently,” said Michael DeMarco, city planner.

“It’s a nice honor to be honored by this group of Tree Watertown because they’re so dedicated to promoting tree health in the region,” said Roberts.

The Arbor Day celebration continues Saturday at Thompson Park.

Fifty trees will be planted in the park starting at 9 a.m.

