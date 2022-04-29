Watertown police probe assault on young man

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are investigating an assault which left a young man with injuries.

Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue said the attack was reported just after 7 PM Thursday. Donoghue said a minor suffered a leg injury in the 100 block of Arsenal Street.

The young man ran to the YMCA on Public Square, and police were notified. He was treated for his injuries at Samaritan Medical Center. It’s not believed his injuries were serious.

Donoghue said the youth was injured with a sharp object. Although a taser was initially suspected, Donoghue said police have ruled that out.

“We’re trying to identify persons who would have been involved,” Donoghue said early Friday afternoon. He also said there were other people with the victim when the assault happened.

