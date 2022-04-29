Your vote could help VTC get $25K grant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is vying for a $25,000 grant and you might be able to help secure it.

The grant is through State Farm and the VTC is one of 200 finalists for the grant.

Seven finalists are from New York state.

For its 100th anniversary, State Farm is awarding the grant to the top 100 vote-getters.

“When we opened the email it was just surprise, astonishment, it was jubilation I guess the best way to describe it because, you know, obviously, we were running against so many different causes throughout the entire nation,” said Jeremiah Papineau, director of communications, Volunteer Transportation Center.

Voting runs through next Friday, May 6.

Anyone older than 18 can vote up to 10 times per day.

Head to volunteertransportationcenter.org to cast a vote.

