Cheryl Colombe Rogers (Wilton), 72, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl Colombe Rogers (Wilton) 72, was born on October 12, 1949, in Carthage, New York, a daughter to the late Jack and Emma (Barlow). She attended school in the Carthage area until her family relocated to Riverside, California where she graduated from high school and attended college.

Cheryl returned to Carthage, New York and was later introduced to Peter Leo Rogers, whom she married on April 23, 1977.

Through the years Cheryl worked in the private sector, was a public servant, worked with family and friends, and was also an entrepreneur. Cheryl retired from Rocky Top Log Furniture in 2012.

Cheryl can be best described as loving and hardworking. She would climb the mountain top to ensure that the people around her were in a great place, allowing GOD to give her the strength to care for others and putting their needs first. She always would find a way to help others, and her strength and presence will greatly be missed. Cheryl’s passions included plants, flowers, and her rock garden. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Peter Rogers of Black River, New York; her children Jennifer (Kevin) LaClair of Evans Mills, Emie (Franklin) Hilton of Black River, Peter (Barbara) Rogers of Black River, and Helena (Brock) Stevens of Carthage, NY; two sisters, Patricia (Al) McManama of Florida, and Georgia (Randy) Slye of Williamsburg, Virginia.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Wilton who died in 1984 and William Wilton who died on June 18, 2019.

Cheryl leaves behind a total of 14 grandchildren; Summer, Steven, Samuel, Jazmine, Sierra, Zoey, Madisyn, Patrick, Gracie, Olivia, Claire, Zeb, Gregory, Franklin; five great grandchildren; brothers-in-law Mike and Willie, sisters-in-law Shula, Kim, Gwen, Robin, and Cookie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loving relatives, and friends.

Donations in Cheryl’s memory can be made to the Jefferson County Relay for Life Watertown, NY.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Graveside service will be held at the North Watertown Cemetery on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm, with a celebration of life to follow. Condolences can be made in her memory online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

