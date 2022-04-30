Friday Sports: Diamond action dominates, Wolves’ postseason begins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Columbus River Dragons have taken game one of the best of 3 Federal Prospects Hockey League Championship series, defeating the Watertown Wolves 3-2. Game 2, and if necessary, game 3 will be in Watertown Sunday night and Monday night.
Diamond action was also the main attraction.
Frontier League Baseball from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds featured the Watertown Cyclones hosting Indian River.
At the top of the first, the Warriors jump in front when Jimmy Huffman grounds out and Talfourd Wynne scores: 1-0 Indian River.
Th the bottom of the 1st, the Cyclones tie it when Owen Lalonde steals 3rd, the throw is wild, allowing Lalonde to score.: 1 all.
Watertown goes on to beat Indian River 9-8.
In Frontier League Baseball from Chaumont, Lyme entertained Copenhagen.
At the bottom of the 3rd, it was 7-0 Lyme. Derek Radley grounds out to 2nd and Denilson DaSilva scores: 7-0 Lyme.
Then it was Derrike Goutremout with the base hit to left field and Kenney Timmerman scores. 8-0.
Goutremout allowed 1 hit and struck out 12 as Lyme wins 11-0.
In NAC baseball, Parishville Hopkinton at Madrid Waddington.
Jon Snell drives in Kade Hayes: 4-0 Panthers.
At the top of the 4th, Avery Zenger scores.: 6-4 Panthers.
Snell then drives in Rey Voisine on the RBI single.
The Jackets’ Tanner Harvey drives in 2.
But Parisville Hopkinton wins 21-10.
In Frontier League Softball from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, Watertown hosted Carthage.
At the Bottom of the 2nd, it was 6-0 Carthage when Shantel Cox rips a base hit to left: Aly Farney comes around from 2nd to score: 8-0 Carthage.
Then it was Reagan Almy with the shot to left center. Both Cox and Kadince Bach score.
Carthage beats Watertown 20-6.
Friday Sports Scores
HS Baseball
- Indian River 8, Watertown 9
- Copenhagen 0, Lyme 11
- LaFargeville 4-0, Belleville Henderson 21-11
- Alexandria 1, Beaver River 15
- South Jefferson 15, Sandy Creek 0
- General Brown 1, Lowville 14
- St. Regis Falls 2, St. Lawrence C. 13
- Brushton Moira 6, Chateaugay 2
- Lisbon 11, Edwards Knox 3
- Heuvelton 4, Harrisville 5
- Parishville Hopkinton 21, Madrid Waddington 10
- Hermon DeKalb 1, Morristown 11
- Tupper Lake 12, Norwood Norfolk 1
HS Softball
- Carthage 20, Watertown 6
- Alexandria 4, Sackets Harbor 5
- Lyme 12, LaFargeville 14
- Copenhagen 2, Belleville Henderson 18
- Hammond 4, Canton 10
- Brushton Moira 6, Chateaugay 7
- Lisbon 4, Edwards Knox 19
- Heuvelton 29, Harrisville 4
- Parishville Hopkinton 16, Madrid Waddington 8
- Hermon DeKalb 6, Morristown 7
- Tupper Lake 2, Norwood Norfolk 17
College Softball
- Clarkson 3-5, Skidmore 5-8
- SUNY Potsdam 0-0, Buffalo State 8-8
- SUNY Delhi 5-1, SUNY Canton 13-9
Men’s College Lacrosse
- SUNY Canton 17, SUNY Polytechnic 16
Boys’ HS Tennis
- Carthage 3, Lowville 2
- Watertown 3, Indian River 2
HS Golf
- Canton 205, Norwood Norfolk 241
- Colton Pierrepont 298, Tupper Lake 276
- Madrid Waddington 270, OFA 211
- Malone 234, Massena 222
- Clifton Fine 316, Salmon River 245
- General Brown 6, Sandy Creek 1
- General Brown 6.5, Alexandria .5
