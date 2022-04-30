Friday Sports: Diamond action dominates, Wolves’ postseason begins

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Columbus River Dragons have taken game one of the best of 3 Federal Prospects Hockey League Championship series, defeating the Watertown Wolves 3-2. Game 2, and if necessary, game 3 will be in Watertown Sunday night and Monday night.

Diamond action was also the main attraction.

Frontier League Baseball from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds featured the Watertown Cyclones hosting Indian River.

At the top of the first, the Warriors jump in front when Jimmy Huffman grounds out and Talfourd Wynne scores: 1-0 Indian River.

Th the bottom of the 1st, the Cyclones tie it when Owen Lalonde steals 3rd, the throw is wild, allowing Lalonde to score.: 1 all.

Watertown goes on to beat Indian River 9-8.

In Frontier League Baseball from Chaumont, Lyme entertained Copenhagen.

At the bottom of the 3rd, it was 7-0 Lyme. Derek Radley grounds out to 2nd and Denilson DaSilva scores: 7-0 Lyme.

Then it was Derrike Goutremout with the base hit to left field and Kenney Timmerman scores. 8-0.

Goutremout allowed 1 hit and struck out 12 as Lyme wins 11-0.

In NAC baseball, Parishville Hopkinton at Madrid Waddington.

Jon Snell drives in Kade Hayes: 4-0 Panthers.

At the top of the 4th, Avery Zenger scores.: 6-4 Panthers.

Snell then drives in Rey Voisine on the RBI single.

The Jackets’ Tanner Harvey drives in 2.

But Parisville Hopkinton wins 21-10.

In Frontier League Softball from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, Watertown hosted Carthage.

At the Bottom of the 2nd, it was 6-0 Carthage when Shantel Cox rips a base hit to left: Aly Farney comes around from 2nd to score: 8-0 Carthage.

Then it was Reagan Almy with the shot to left center. Both Cox and Kadince Bach score.

Carthage beats Watertown 20-6.

Friday Sports Scores

HS Baseball

Indian River 8, Watertown 9

Copenhagen 0, Lyme 11

LaFargeville 4-0, Belleville Henderson 21-11

Alexandria 1, Beaver River 15

South Jefferson 15, Sandy Creek 0

General Brown 1, Lowville 14

St. Regis Falls 2, St. Lawrence C. 13

Brushton Moira 6, Chateaugay 2

Lisbon 11, Edwards Knox 3

Heuvelton 4, Harrisville 5

Parishville Hopkinton 21, Madrid Waddington 10

Hermon DeKalb 1, Morristown 11

Tupper Lake 12, Norwood Norfolk 1

HS Softball

Carthage 20, Watertown 6

Alexandria 4, Sackets Harbor 5

Lyme 12, LaFargeville 14

Copenhagen 2, Belleville Henderson 18

Hammond 4, Canton 10

Brushton Moira 6, Chateaugay 7

Lisbon 4, Edwards Knox 19

Heuvelton 29, Harrisville 4

Parishville Hopkinton 16, Madrid Waddington 8

Hermon DeKalb 6, Morristown 7

Tupper Lake 2, Norwood Norfolk 17

College Softball

Clarkson 3-5, Skidmore 5-8

SUNY Potsdam 0-0, Buffalo State 8-8

SUNY Delhi 5-1, SUNY Canton 13-9

Men’s College Lacrosse

SUNY Canton 17, SUNY Polytechnic 16

Boys’ HS Tennis

Carthage 3, Lowville 2

Watertown 3, Indian River 2

HS Golf

Canton 205, Norwood Norfolk 241

Colton Pierrepont 298, Tupper Lake 276

Madrid Waddington 270, OFA 211

Malone 234, Massena 222

Clifton Fine 316, Salmon River 245

General Brown 6, Sandy Creek 1

General Brown 6.5, Alexandria .5

