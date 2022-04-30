Advertisement

June M. Ridsdale, 70, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - June M. Ridsdale, 70, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Born May 29, 1951 in Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of the late Corlis W. and Ethel A. Daniels Carlisle and a 1970 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

June was a farmer all of her life, she was previously married to Glenn Ridsdale of Theresa, NY, and they had two daughters. She loved cats, watching soap operas, riding horses, her flowers, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Ridsdale and her companion, Sherman Wood, Philadelphia, NY, Laura Ridsdale and her companion, Dwayne Delosh, LaFargeville, NY; a granddaughter, Brittany Pierce and her companion, Matthew Akey, Theresa, NY; six siblings, sister, Vivian Butterfield and husband, Ross, Antwerp, NY, sister, Betty Henecke and husband, Tim, Rushville, NY, brother, James Carlisle and wife, Shelly, Newton Falls, NY, sister, Barbara Tuthill and husband, Rex, Rensselaer Falls, NY, brother, Steven Carlisle and companion, Deanna Geer, Theresa, NY, brother, David Carlisle and companion, Brenda Fleming, Rossie, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Graveside services will be 11 am Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Ridsdale Family Cemetery, Ore Bed Rd., in the town of Antwerp, NY, with Pastor Rachel Roberts, officiating. Family and friends will gather at Laura Ridsdale’s Home, 39857 CR-15, LaFargeville, NY 13656.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

