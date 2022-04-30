Advertisement

Keeping a healthy heart at the North Country Heart Walk

The AHA North Country Heart Walk returned to Jefferson Community College Saturday morning.
The AHA North Country Heart Walk returned to Jefferson Community College Saturday morning.
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Walking is one of the easiest ways get active and stay healthy. That’s a message the American Heart Association was spreading this weekend.

Walkers of all ages took to the one and three mile courses. The event featured a healthy food drive, activates for kids, wellness demonstrations, and a celebration of survivors from a variety of heart related diseases.

“I’m just so grateful for the American Hearth Association and the fundraising efforts they have done over all the years. Because without that research, my recovery probably would have been questionable. It is a lifestyle disorder disease and we need to make these changes, and as a community we can do that,” said Cathy Chrisman, a cardiovascular disease survivor.

The AHA raised more than $100,000 so far through the North Country Heart Challenge. Donations can continue to be made on their website until the end of June.

