Mary C. Lindsay, 75, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary C. Lindsay, 75, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2022, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.

A funeral mass will be at a time and date to be announced at St. Mary’s Church and a full obituary will be published. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

