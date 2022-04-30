Service Notice: Alphonse P. “Al” Bellavia, 87, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for Alphonse P. “Al” Bellavia will be celebrated on Saturday, May 7, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Mr. Bellavia, 87, of Clayton died February 17 in Rockledge, FL. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

