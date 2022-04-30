Advertisement

Service Notice: June Loftus, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for June E. Loftus will be celebrated on Friday, May 6, at 11 AM at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Loftus, 90, Gansevoort and formerly of Watertown died April 24. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

