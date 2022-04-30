Service Notice: June Loftus, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for June E. Loftus will be celebrated on Friday, May 6, at 11 AM at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Loftus, 90, Gansevoort and formerly of Watertown died April 24. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.