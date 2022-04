BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Marlene M. Busto Kirch will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 9 AM at North Watertown Cemetery.

Mrs. Kirch, 70, Black River, died April 11 in Syracuse. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

