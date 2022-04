ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life gathering for Robert Faubert, will be held Saturday, May 14th from 12 to 4pm at the Alexandria Bay Fire Hall, 110 Walton Street. Mr. Faubert passed away on April, 1, 2022 at the age of 60. Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

