Advertisement

Soggy Sneaker Run / Walk brings many out for charity

Saturday was the second annual Soggy Sneaker Run/ Walk through the woods at Blake Sanctuary in...
Saturday was the second annual Soggy Sneaker Run/ Walk through the woods at Blake Sanctuary in the Town of Rutland.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was the second annual Soggy Sneaker Run/ Walk through the woods at Blake Sanctuary in the Town of Rutland.

Close to 70 people came out for the run/ walk.

The event is a fundraiser for the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust.

Participants included a large group from GYMO, an architectural firm in Watertown, soldiers from Fort Drum, and families were out enjoying the fresh air.

Everyone went home with a Zinnia seedling to plant at home.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two
Anthony Dibella
Man allegedly murdered sister with bayonet blade, said he was ‘done with her witchcraft’
State Police troopers transport 51-year-old Anthony Dibella to an arraignment in Watertown....
Man accused in Town of Lyme killing pleads not guilty
Smoke could be seen for miles as fire swept through a barn in Lewis County Friday morning.
Fire destroys Lewis County barn
Watertown police vehicle
Watertown police probe assault on young man

Latest News

Prayers went out for both Ukraine and Russia Saturday Afternoon at a Watertown church service.
Watertown churches say prayers for Ukraine and Russia
The CDC reports that 50,000 children go to the emergency room each year from prescriptions and...
Drug Take Back event aimed at getting unused and expired medications out of homes
Zoo New York is celebrating its opening weekend of the season.
Zoo New York celebrates its opening weekend
The AHA North Country Heart Walk returned to Jefferson Community College Saturday morning.
Keeping a healthy heart at the North Country Heart Walk