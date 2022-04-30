Soggy Sneaker Run / Walk brings many out for charity
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was the second annual Soggy Sneaker Run/ Walk through the woods at Blake Sanctuary in the Town of Rutland.
Close to 70 people came out for the run/ walk.
The event is a fundraiser for the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust.
Participants included a large group from GYMO, an architectural firm in Watertown, soldiers from Fort Drum, and families were out enjoying the fresh air.
Everyone went home with a Zinnia seedling to plant at home.
