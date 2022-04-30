Stephen Ralph Leeder, 74, of Natural Bridge

Stephen Ralph Leeder,74, of Route 3, Natural Bridge, died Saturday morning, April 30,2022 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Lewis County. (Source: Funeral Home)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen Ralph Leeder,74, of Route 3, Natural Bridge, died Saturday morning, April 30,2022 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Lewis County.

Stephen was born on June 15,1947 in Carthage, the son of the late Ross and Barbara (Fuller) Leeder. He was a 1967 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He served in the Navy for four years from June of 1967 to May of 1971. He then attended JCC and studied criminal justice. He worked for the Carthage Police Department for 5 years, at Carthage Auto for two years and in 1978 started working at the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet. He was a millwright and tool crib attendant, retiring in 1997 from Champion International.

He is survived by one daughter: Jennifer Pryce of Ogdensburg, one son: Stephen T. Leeder of Felts Mills, 4 Grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Ross Leeder and a brother, William Leeder.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 14 at Fairview Cemetery in Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

