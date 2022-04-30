Advertisement

Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two

By Ashley Seybolt and Brendan Straub
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Friday afternoon crash took the lives of two in the Town of Potsdam.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Flat Rock Road and County Route 34 around 3:30 PM.

They say a 2007 Buick operated by Jay Brady, 88, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and hit a 2017 Jeep driven by 21-year-old Ashley Powell. Brady wife’s, Ruth Brady, 85, was also in the Buick at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles exited the roadway and extrication was needed to get the Brady’s out of their vehicle.

All three parties were transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital where both Jay and Ruth Brady died from their injuries.

The state of Powell’s condition in unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

