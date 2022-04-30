Watertown churches say prayers for Ukraine and Russia

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prayers went out for both Ukraine and Russia Saturday Afternoon at a Watertown church service.

The Mercy Point Church welcomed community members for its afternoon service and POUR event. POUR stands for Prayers over Ukraine and Russia. The event featured refreshments, the playing of the Ukrainian national anthem, and a sermon given by a local resident with Ukrainan ties.

“This is our way of not just letting people know about it, but having people participate through a fundraiser here at the church, trying to raise money to help support two churches in Ukraine,” said Don Page, Director of Mercy Point Church.

“It means a lot. I can’t even describe how much joy it brings me. The support, the continued support of what’s going on in Ukraine with my family,” said Julia Alteri, a North Country Ukrainian Resident.

Page says he’s hoping events like this can help people “get out of the stands and onto the court a little bit more” to help bring an end to the conflict overseas.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.