Zoo New York celebrates its opening weekend

By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York is celebrating its opening weekend of the season.

To get everybody in a festive spirit, the zoo set up a dunk tank.

Who’s inside? City of Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. Councilmember Cliff Olney took a turn in the tank as well.

Zoo officials say an anonymous donor will give the zoo $50 for every time somebody hits the button, and $500 if another councilmember sends either of the two men into the water.

“It just took on a life of its own. After two years of not doing a whole lot and a lot of virtual five K’s, I think everybody here, and everybody in the community was just really excited to start getting back out again,” said Zoo New York’s Director of Marketing Tim Greening.

The zoo will now be open seven days a week, as opposed to just weekends.

