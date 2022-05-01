Celebrating 25 years of health care at Case Middle School Clinic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating a quarter century of health care for middle schoolers in Watertown!

The North Country Family Health Center’s clinic at Case Middle School has been running for 25 years.

The school-based health centers provide access to care without students having to leave school or parents having to leave work.

Officials say two and half decades builds a strong relationship.

“Our nurse practitioner, not only is she treating the students now, but she has also treated some of their parents. So it’s the consistency and history of knowing the families in the area,” said April Fallon, Marketing and Communication Director of the North Country Family Health Center.

The clinic at North Elementary will celebrate 30 years in operation next year, Watertown High School’s has been running for 25 years as well.

