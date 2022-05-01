Advertisement

Celebrating 25 years of health care at Case Middle School Clinic

The North Country Family Health Center’s clinic at Case Middle School has been running for 25...
The North Country Family Health Center’s clinic at Case Middle School has been running for 25 years.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating a quarter century of health care for middle schoolers in Watertown!

The North Country Family Health Center’s clinic at Case Middle School has been running for 25 years.

The school-based health centers provide access to care without students having to leave school or parents having to leave work.

Officials say two and half decades builds a strong relationship.

“Our nurse practitioner, not only is she treating the students now, but she has also treated some of their parents. So it’s the consistency and history of knowing the families in the area,” said April Fallon, Marketing and Communication Director of the North Country Family Health Center.

The clinic at North Elementary will celebrate 30 years in operation next year, Watertown High School’s has been running for 25 years as well.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two
Anthony Dibella
Man allegedly murdered sister with bayonet blade, said he was ‘done with her witchcraft’
Smoke could be seen for miles as fire swept through a barn in Lewis County Friday morning.
Fire destroys Lewis County barn
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Keith Benman, the 7 News St. Lawrence bureau reporter, retired Friday.
‘Congrats Keith!’ Benman retiring from St. Lawrence bureau

Latest News

You might’ve seen the procession down Washington Street in Watertown Sunday, it was actually a...
Pilgrim Icon Program inaugurates St. Joseph icon in the North Country
It's a policy that Watertown City Manger Ken Mix thinks the city should consider adjusting: how...
Sidewalk talks: Watertown City Council looking at different sidewalk repair policies
The Gouverneur Spring Demolition Derby was a hit for fans in the grand stand.
A hit at the grand stand: The Gouverneur Spring Demo Derby returns
Saturday Sports: Boys’ and Girls’ diamond and lacrosse on the docket