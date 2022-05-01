A hit at the grand stand: The Gouverneur Spring Demo Derby returns

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Spring Demolition Derby was a hit for fans in the grand stand.

The semi-annual event was held Sunday at the Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds and the grand stand was packed with fans.

Drivers revved their junkers up for the first time this year, battling for trophies.

For drivers like Patrick Clement, who does countless derbies, it’s a great feeling to get out for the first time this year.

“Pretty excited, it’s been a long winter. You know, I got some new parts and stuff ready to go. I got a new fuel cell, and a battery box, and everything this year. So, pretty excited about that. First I’m trying it,” said Clement, who drove car #10 in the 6th heat.

A donated car was up for grabs at the event through a raffle. Over $1,100 was raised in that raffle to benefit the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad.

