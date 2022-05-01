WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James G. Schell, 60, of Watertown, NY passed away April 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on April 2, 1962 in Watertown, NY, son of James R. and Georgia A. (Cragen) Schell. James graduated from Indian River High School in 1980 and while attending school he worked at Ron’s Big M. He attended SUNY Canton, Baruch College in NYC, and received his Master’s Degree in Human Development from SUNY Empire State College.

Following college, he began his career at Jefferson County Department of Social Services in June of 1986. He held various positions over the years and retired as Deputy Commissioner in 2019. While working at DSS he worked at Clearview Restaurant in Gouverneur as a bartender, Red Lobster as a server, Café Mira in Adams and for NYSFDA from 2015 until 2020. Following his retirement James was a substitute teacher for the Watertown City School District and taught classes at Jefferson Community College.

James and his partner of 12 years, Robert “Bob” Tibbles, loved to travel, gardening, and watching movies. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He was a former member of the Sons of the American Legion in Philadelphia, NY and a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496.

Among his survivors are a son, Kegan J.P. Schell, Gouverneur; a daughter and son in law, Madison Rose Reed Luafulu and Kevin, of GA; two grandchildren, Leiana and Jeremiah; his beloved mother, Georgia A. Schell, Philadelphia, NY; three siblings, Jamie and James Clyde and Jason and Holly Schell, of Philadelphia, NY and Jacques and Gina Schell, Clay, NY; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father James R. Schell in 2000 and his beloved partner Robert Tibbles in 2005.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Calling hours will be held at the Schell family farm 33493 Pulpit Rock Road in Philadelphia, NY, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5th.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6th at the family home. Burial will immediately follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

