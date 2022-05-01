Advertisement

Meme’s Diner is grilling for grapplers

Meme’s Diner hosted a chicken barbecue Sunday afternoon, not to benefit the diner, but to help...
By Zach Grady
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Meme’s Diner hosted a chicken barbecue Sunday afternoon, not to benefit the diner, but to help out a local wrestling gym.

One of the owner’s kids goes to Warrior Warehouse. It’s a gym owned by two local coaches who parents say pay a lot of their own expenses to maintain the gym.

Sunday’s fundraiser included a chicken barbecue, a bake sale, and a silent auction.

“If a kid can’t afford to go, they still let them go. They buy all the equipment, all the mats. They pay the rent. So we just decided that we would help them out and hold a benefit. All the parents have chipped in and donated baskets. The community has donated baskets,” said Brandy Synder, owner of Meme’s Diner.

Students from the gym were on hand as well.

The Warrior Warehouse trains wrestlers from ages 4-14 with some recent graduates going on to compete in statewide competitions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

