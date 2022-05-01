Pilgrim Icon Program inaugurates St. Joseph icon in the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might’ve seen the procession down Washington Street in Watertown Sunday, it was actually a ceremony for an icon.

It was part of the Knights of Columbus Pilgrim Icon Program. A ceremony with words from Bishop Terry LaValley of the Diocese of Ogdensburg helped inaugurate the icon.

The St. Joseph Icon will circulate through the diocese for two years, spending one or two weeks at many different spots.

Stop number one is the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in Watertown.

“How much appropriate that it started at the motherhouse of the sister’s of St. Joseph, in front of the statue of St. Joseph. I get to organize these things. I said, that’s where we should start,” said Charles Robinson, Membership Coordinator of the Knights of Columbus and of the Diocese of Ogdensburg.

Robinson says the point of walking down Washington Street was to show people that they are proud of their faith.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.