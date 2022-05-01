Saturday Sports: Boys’ and Girls’ diamond and lacrosse on the docket

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A busy final Saturday of April on the local sports scene with action taking place on both the college and high school level.

We begin on the diamond in Sackets Harbor, where the Patriots hosted the Beaver River Beavers in a Frontier League baseball contest.

Top of the 1st, Jonah Shearer rips a base hit to left field. Both Brayden Campeau and Jake Boliver score: 2-0 Beavers.

Then, it was Brandon Atwood with the shot down the left filed line for extra bases, Shearer scores: 3-0.

Beaver River goes on to beat Sackets Harbor 19-1.

Turning to softball, Edwards Knox met Belleville Henderson in the Cyclone Booster Club Tournament at the Fairgrounds.

At the bottom of the 2nd, Sackets Harbor threatening but Edwards Knox starter Cadey Wheat strikes out the side to get out of a jam.

At the top of the 3rd, Edwards Knox adds to it’s lead as Kayleigh Allen rips a shot to right for extra bases. Wheat scores: 4-0.

Edwards Knox goes on to beat Belleville Henderson 12-3.

The South Jefferson Little League opened it’s 2022 season Saturday morning at the Gordon E Cole Memorial Park in Rodman.

287 kids ages 5-12 will be participating with 25 total teams from the U-6 division through the U-12 division. 10 of those teams opened their seasons on Saturday.

The day as a whole a special one for the South Jefferson Little League as it marked a milestone anniversary.

”Today is a very special day for our community. We’re celebrating our 50th golden anniversary of South Jefferson Little League being associated with Little League International,” said Matt Burdick-South Jefferson Little League President.

A girls non-league lacrosse matchup at Watertown High, as the Lady Cyclones hosted East Syracuse-Minoa.

Watertown takes the early lead when Tatum Overton connects on the doorstep: 1-0 Lady Cyclones.

Then it was Neicia Smith splitting the defenders for the score: 2-0 Watertown.

Alex Macutek dents net as Watertown beats ESM 19-1.

Turning to the boys side, a non-league contest at Watertown High as the Cyclones hosted Liverpool.

In the 1st quarter, Mick O’Donnell takes the feed in front and connects, tying the game at 1.

With Watertown down 2-1, Jack Clough winds and fires, tying the game at 2.

It’s Clough with his 2nd goal of the game: 3-2 Cyclones.

Liverpool goes on to beat Watertown 16-6.

In the Women’s NAC Semifinals from SUNY Canton, the Lady Roos hosted Thomas College.

In the 1st half, the Lady Roos strike first when Stephanie Thayer scores her 22nd of the season: 1-0.

Then it was Maddy Caron with her 31st goal of the season, increasing the Lady Roos lead to 2-0.

EllaRose LeMay makes it 3-0.

The Lady Roos roll to a 21-4 win and will play in the NAC title game tomorrow with a trip to the NCAA tournament on the line.

In Men’s Liberty League Lacrosse from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted RIT.

St. Lawrence gets on the board first when Mark Mahoney tickles twine: 1-0 Saints.

With RIT up 4-1, Judge Murphy goes top shelf cutting the RIT lead to 4-2.

Murphy scores his 2nd of the game to make it a 4-3 contest.

But RIT goes on to beat the Saints 17-9.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.