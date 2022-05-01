Sidewalk talks: Watertown City Council looking at different sidewalk repair policies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cracked, bumpy, and broken. Some sidewalks in the City of Watertown need repairs.

Currently, that cost is split 50-50 between homeowners and the city. A policy that Watertown City Manger Ken Mix thinks the city should consider adjusting.

“Well, I think whether we go by the Ithaca model or some other model, there’s a lot of need for sidewalk repairs in the city,” said Mix.

Ithaca is divided into different districts. Property owners pay for sidewalk repairs through an annual charge in their property taxes.

“I think the Ithaca program is interesting to take a look at, and we will look at that. Councilmember Hickey brought up a new program down in Syracuse, so we’ll take a look at that,” said Mix.

“They implemented a program to take over all repair and replacement of sidewalks throughout the whole city,” said Councilmember Patrick Hickey.

The Syracuse plan does not charge homeowners for work done on the sidewalks. Instead, homeowner’s costs are zero in year one and increase by $20 dollars annually until year six when the total is capped at $100 each year going forward.

“I just felt that it was amazing that the city currently has a sidewalk program, that if you are in a low income area, the city can opt to do a total street project where all the sidewalks are replaced with no cost to the homeowner,” said Hickey.

Watertown City Council earmarks funds every year in the city budget to fulfill its half of the costs for repair. Depending on property size and location, residents can pay up to $3000 dollars for sidewalk repairs.

“Whether it’s a modification of our existing programs, or adopting somebody else’s program, we’ll be studying that to come up with something that is a little bit more equitable,” said Mix.

We spoke with Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. He said that he wants to consider all options going forward, but does not want to create any additional hidden taxes.

