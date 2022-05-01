Advertisement

Tree planting takes place at Watertown’s Thompson Park

At Thompson Park Saturday, a group of volunteers planted more than 50 trees.
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At Thompson Park Saturday, a group of volunteers planted more than 50 trees.

It’s part of a bi-annual effort by the Watertown Noon Rotary club, Tree Watertown, and the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Volunteers both young and old took part in the effort to enhance the park by adding new trees in several areas.

The tree plantings in the park and around the City of Watertown have been going on for more than four decades.

