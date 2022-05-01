Tree planting takes place at Watertown’s Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At Thompson Park Saturday, a group of volunteers planted more than 50 trees.

It’s part of a bi-annual effort by the Watertown Noon Rotary club, Tree Watertown, and the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Volunteers both young and old took part in the effort to enhance the park by adding new trees in several areas.

The tree plantings in the park and around the City of Watertown have been going on for more than four decades.

