A wet start to the week

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain will move in slowly late this evening and continue on and off throughout the night and on Monday.

High’s Monday will make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s as we have rain showers on and off throughout the day. The best chance of wide spread rain will be Monday afternoon before the rain starts to slowly move out after 6 PM.

Tuesday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds before a slight chance of rain comes into play for the afternoon. The best chance of rain Tuesday will be late Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 50s with a 90% chance of showers.

The good news is after Wednesday we look to start drying out with highs around average.

