2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena men face several charges following an alleged shots-fired incident in Massena Saturday.

Village police say 31-year-old Jacob Farrell and 26-year-old Cohan Carr were taken into custody a short time after the incident. Police say state police assisted with their apprehension.

They were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Both were arraigned in Massena village court. Farrell was sent to St. Lawrence County jail without bail. Carr was jailed on $10,000 bail.

Citing their ongoing investigation, police said they were not releasing any other details.

