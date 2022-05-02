Charles R. Sharlow, 65, of Watertown

On Friday, April 29, 2022, Charles R. Sharlow, 65, passed peacefully in his sleep into the arms of his Savior. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Friday, April 29, 2022, Charles R. Sharlow, 65, passed peacefully in his sleep into the arms of his Savior.

Born February 26, 1957 to Anne P. and Charles R. Sharlow Sr. Charlie dedicated his life to making a difference in others. He graduated from Watertown HIgh School in 1976, already working as a full-time manager at Caroll’s restaurants. He enjoyed a successful career with Burger King in the Fort Lauderdale area, then built homes with his brother, John as Sharlow and Sharlow Contracting; Charlie especially enjoyed being an electrician and passing that knowledge on to homeowners and young people. He worked for Burger King in Watertown as well. He bravely stepped out of that role and attended college, graduating from SUNY Potsdam with high honors. He worked at Samaritan Medical Center for over 20 years, and was an EAP counselor for ASAC (Pivot) for 18 years. He also was a human services professional at the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center (ARC) and was a community outreach coordinator for the Jefferson County Children’s Home. He was loved and respected by his peers and will be greatly missed.

Charlie was an avid boater, waterskier, and scuba diver. He also enjoyed playing softball in his Florida days. Most of all, Charlie loved being with his family. It was his life’s delight and devotion. Charlie served the boards of The Resolution Center of Jefferson/Lewis Counties and The Lyme Community Foundation. He was a member of the Evans Mills Knights of Columbus and a communicant at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown and All Souls Church, Chaumont.

After living in the Fort Lauderdale region of Florida from 1977 to 1985, Charlie returned home to Watertown, met his best friend and married her. Charlie and Christine (Bradley) Sharlow were married at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown on September 12, 1987.

Charlie was predeceased by his father and mother, and his brothers Robert, William, Michael, and Thomas.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Eric Sharlow, Chaumont, NY and Annie DeMasi and husband Michael, Augusta, GA. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren. Charlie was the foster father to Madeline Johnson (TN) and Emily Brown (TN). He is also survived by brothers Alfred “Chuck”(Antoinette) Sharlow, VA, John Sharlow, and James Sharlow and wife Tammy, Chaumont, and sister Rosemary (Peter) Soules, VA. He is survived by numerous nephews and nieces who love him and will miss his boat ride adventures to “Tooth Fairy Castle.”

Charlie liked to say that he “wore a lot of hats”. He had his social worker hat, his manager hat, his electrician hat, his husband hat, his dad hat, and his favorite of all, his Grandpa Hat. Charlie loved teaching his grandkids all the joys of construction and boats. He will be forever remembered for his kindness to strangers, his sense of humor, and his dedication to making the world a better place.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Cumming Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown, NY. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home . A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, West Lynde Street, Watertown, NY Wednesday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the family’s discretion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Resolution Center of Jefferson & Lewis Counties 531 Washington, NY 13601. Online condolences to Charlie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.