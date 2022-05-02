Advertisement

Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson

Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
By John Moore
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street Monday. The Watertown apartment house is where 27-year-old Joshua Jones suffered fatal burns in a late February fire.

Another man, 27-year-old Khane Jones, no relation, is charged with murder and arson. He allegedly doused Joshua Jones with gasoline and set him on fire.

Joshua Jones died from his injuries in March.

Two other people were injured in the blaze.

City code officials expect the work to take a couple of days. They say the site owner has no intention of rebuilding.

Khane Jones is being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

