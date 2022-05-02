Advertisement

Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An economic forum hosted by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce starts today (Monday, May 2).

Chamber president and CEO Kayla Perry said the first four days of the forum will be via Zoom.

Sessions are from 8:30 to 10 a.m. through Friday, May 6.

Scheduled are sessions on small businesses on Monday, health care on Tuesday, tourism on Wednesday, nonprofits on Thursday, and economic impact on Friday. Friday’s session will be both in person at the Lincoln Loft in downtown Watertown and via Zoom.

Each session is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

You can sign up and find more information at watertownny.com. You can also call 315-788-4400.

