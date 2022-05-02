Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An economic forum hosted by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce starts today (Monday, May 2).

Chamber president and CEO Kayla Perry said the first four days of the forum will be via Zoom.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Sessions are from 8:30 to 10 a.m. through Friday, May 6.

Scheduled are sessions on small businesses on Monday, health care on Tuesday, tourism on Wednesday, nonprofits on Thursday, and economic impact on Friday. Friday’s session will be both in person at the Lincoln Loft in downtown Watertown and via Zoom.

Each session is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

You can sign up and find more information at watertownny.com. You can also call 315-788-4400.

