‘HALT needs to be repealed,’ says retired prison official

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man who used to be part of the administration at the Watertown Correctional Facility agrees with the corrections officers’ union: the HALT Act has got to go.

That’s a program that limits how much time prisoners can spend in special housing units to 15 days, instead of more if the prisoner is still violent.

“HALT is bad legislation and HALT needs to be repealed.”

Steve Woodward spent more than 26 years working in corrections, including 11 years as the deputy superintendent at the now-closed Watertown Correctional Facility.

Woodward retired in May of last year and says part of the reason was because of the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act - or HALT.

“It’s not a sustainable legislation that can run the prison system,” he said.

HALT limits how much time violent prisoners or those smuggling drugs can spend in special housing units to 15 days.

Woodward says they used to be able to put prisoners in there for 90 days or more.

Since HALT went into effect on April 1, the union representing corrections officers, NYSCOBPA, says there have been instances of inmates attacking corrections officers, including one officer getting slashed in the face at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.

The union said the inmate was released from segregated confinement at Gouverneur Correctional Facility.

“I’ve never heard of officers getting slashed in my time,” said Woodward.

Woodward admits, as a prison administrator, he would often disagree with the CO’s union.

“I still read the news articles with Mr. Powers, the NYSCOBPA president, I haven’t had one thing that I disagreed that he said. I’m standing here as a retired deputy superintendent, Mr. Powers - opposite sides of the fence sometimes - management, labor, we’re not on this topic,” said Woodward.

Supporters of the legislation say it lines up with the international law against torture.

Jerome Wright, the co-director of the HALT Solitary Campaign, says recent violent attacks in state prisons may not have anything to do with HALT.

“The year before HALT even was passed was the highest year of incidents that they said required solitary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Woodward’s biggest fear is that someone who works in prisons will end up getting seriously hurt or even killed.

