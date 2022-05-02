Advertisement

Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Monday for COVID-19, six days after she tested positive for the virus, and has been cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until through her tenth day after her positive test.

CDC guidance allows people to leave isolation on the sixth day after they tested positive, as long as they wear a mask around others. The White House exceeds those guidelines, requiring a negative rapid test before people who have been infected are allowed to return to the complex.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two
The Gouverneur Spring Demolition Derby was a hit for fans in the grand stand.
A hit at the grand stand: The Gouverneur Spring Demo Derby returns
Anthony Dibella
Man allegedly murdered sister with bayonet blade, said he was ‘done with her witchcraft’
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River

Latest News

Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections