Have you seen this girl?

Brooke Jobson
Brooke Jobson(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl.

Brooke Jobson was last seen in the town of Pamelia heading into Watertown on April 27 at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Officials said she was being transported at the time by a St. Lawrence County foster group.

Jobson is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last

seen wearing a black jacket, a red t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Jobson went missing in March and was later found in good health.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County 911 Center at 315-788-1441.

