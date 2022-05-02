Humane Society: purring Peaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peaches didn’t stop purring the whole time he visited the 7 News studios.

He’s the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr brought from the Lewis County Humane Society.

Peaches is one of a litter of seven and no one has inquired about adopting him.

With six moms with kittens in foster homes and several more kittens at the vet for surgeries, kitten season is in full swing.

A cat and a kitten need both their eyes removed because of complications from respiratory illness. Another cat and another kitten each need one eye removed. Donations are being accepted to help pay for the surgeries.

You can check them all out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just

