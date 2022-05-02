Advertisement

Humane Society: purring Peaches

Humane Society: purring Peaches
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peaches didn’t stop purring the whole time he visited the 7 News studios.

He’s the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr brought from the Lewis County Humane Society.

Peaches is one of a litter of seven and no one has inquired about adopting him.

With six moms with kittens in foster homes and several more kittens at the vet for surgeries, kitten season is in full swing.

A cat and a kitten need both their eyes removed because of complications from respiratory illness. Another cat and another kitten each need one eye removed. Donations are being accepted to help pay for the surgeries.

You can check them all out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just

Stop by the shelter to check out available pets. You can get a preview at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on the shelter’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two
The Gouverneur Spring Demolition Derby was a hit for fans in the grand stand.
A hit at the grand stand: The Gouverneur Spring Demo Derby returns
Anthony Dibella
Man allegedly murdered sister with bayonet blade, said he was ‘done with her witchcraft’
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Riverview Towers
Smoking link to O’burg apartment fire probed

Latest News

Chamber of commerce economic forum
Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum
Wake Up Weather
Spring raincoat weather
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Chamber of commerce economic forum
Chamber of commerce economic forum